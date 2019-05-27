RUTLAND — Edith Louise "Edie" Harman, 65, of Rutland, Ohio, passed away on May 25, 2019. She was born July 10, 1953, daughter to the late Ernest and Ethel Wood.

She is survived by husband, Larry Richard Harman of Rutland; daughter, Adrian (Addie) Hubbard of Albany; grandchildren, Baylee and Braxton Madden of Albany; brothers Earie (Francis) Wood of Pomeroy; Earl (Berneas) Wood of Pomeroy; Aunt Genevieve Burdette of Pomeroy; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Ronnie Hubbard, July 1991; and sister, Ernestine Cousineau, October 1997.

She was an active member of the Bradford Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be Wednesday May 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Russ Moore officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral home Pomeroy, Ohio. Viewing will be two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Letart Falls Cemetery, Letart Ohio.