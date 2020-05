Or Copy this URL to Share

MILLER — Edna Faye White Bowman, 79, of Miller, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



