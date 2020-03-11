CHESTER — Edna Elizabeth Clay, 100, of Chester, went to be with her Lord on March 10, 2020, at the Overbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Middleport. Elizabeth was born on May 1, 1919, in Logan, West Virginia, to the late John and Nora (Cary) Leeson.

Elizabeth was employed in retailing and agriculture. She operated a small neighborhood grocery store in Logan, West Virginia; worked as a meat cutter for the A&P Tea Company in Middleport; owned and operated a successful restaurant in Pomeroy (Clay's Lunch); and worked as a partner with her husband, Lando (Lank), on the dairy farm they owned in Chester. After retiring from the dairy business, she worked as a senior friend at Woodland Centers. She was a superb cook and avid gardener.

Elizabeth was a member of the Calvary Pilgrim Chapel, Pomeroy, where she would often share the gift of her beautiful soprano voice in song. She continued to inspire those around her during her years at Overbrook through her gifted voice and optimistic personality.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; foster parents, Elbert "Daddy" and Elizabeth Pridemore; brother, Gene Leeson; two sisters, Ruth Leeson, and Helen Johnson; husband of 76 years, Lando Clay; and grandson, Elijah Roush.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Kenneth) DeLong of Pomeroy, and Ronald (Gayann) Clay of Chester; grandchildren, Vickie (Victor) Roush, Robert (Rebecca) DeLong, Carol Chappel, Todd (Andrea) Clay, and Suzanne (Bryan) Durst; 9 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, who with great affection called her "Aunt Lib."

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, 590 East Main Street, Pomeroy, with Pastor Mark Nix officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Interment will be at the Meigs Memory Gardens following the service.