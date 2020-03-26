LONG BOTTOM — Edna R. Wilson, 87, of Eagle Ridge Road, Long Bottom, Ohio passed away at the Abbyshire Nursing Home in Gallipolis, Ohio, on March 26, 2020. She was born on Dec. 26, 1932, in Ritchie County, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Merle Hoover. She married Don Wilson in June 1950 and they owned the former Western Auto in Middleport for 30 years,

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don in 2011 and a great granddaughter, Brianna Pullins.

She is survived by her children, Donna (Chuck) Pullins of Long Bottom, Stan (Carol) Wilson of Columbus; grandchildren, Chuck (Brandi) Pullins of Westerville, Susan (Brian) Ash of Racine, Stephen (Ryan) Wilson of Columbus, David (Stephanie) Wilson of Colorado, Matthew Wilson, California; great grandchildren, Zach (Katie) Ash, Long Bottom, Emily (Jeremy) Parsons, Gallipolis, Katie and Hannah Pullins of Westerville, Mattox Wilson of Colorado; great great grandson, Parker Ash of Long Bottom; brother, Richard (Iris) Hoover, Harrisonville, W.Va.

A private family graveside will be held at the Meigs Memory Gardens with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

