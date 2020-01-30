RACINE — Edward Findley, 68, of Racine, passed away, at 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in the Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio. Born Aug. 1, 1951 in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Clella Bauchmoyer Findley, Sr. He was a retired L.P.N and X-Ray Technician, he also bartended, and volunteered for the Meigs County E.M.S. He was a man of sharp wit and had a huge heart.

He is survived by his sons, Bryan E. (Meg) Findley, of Chantilly, Virginia, and Robert L. (Peachy) Findley, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and five grandchildren, Aleshia, Michael, Nathan, Johnny, and Ayana. A sister, Mary J. Findley, of Racine, and a brother, Charles R. Findley, Jr., of Racine, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Schultz, Linda Jarrell, and Patty Michael, and a brother, Donald E. Findley.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine. Pastor Larry Fisher will officiate and interment will follow in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the funeral service on Monday.