Edward Stobart

MIAMI, Fla. — Edward Earl Stobart, a Christian servant of the Lord, was called home at the age of 86. He was a long-standing member of the Sunset Church of Christ.

Eddie, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in his family home in Antiquity, in Meigs County, Ohio, on April 16, 1934. Eddie married the love of his life, Edna Catharine Shuler at her family home, also in Meigs County on Aug. 29, 1952. That same year, Eddie joined the United States Air Force, proudly serving his nation during the Korean War. Eddie was part of the Strategic Air Command, stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, near Rapid City, South Dakota where he was a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Journeyman for the 717th Bomb Squadron. Following his service, he began a career in the commercial aviation industry, working first as a manager for National Airlines and later Pan Am Airways in Miami. He retired in 1991, and found joy in gardening at his home, neighborhood, and church as well as fixing cars, machinery, and home improvement. He was a man of many talents and possessed a wealth of knowledge. He was gentle as a lamb and strong as an ox. He was loved and admired by all those that knew him. He was truly blessed with an abundance of talents.

Eddie passed at his home in Miami, surrounded by his entire family. He suffered for many years from progressive dementia and Parkinson's disease that kept him home in the constant care of his wife, Edna, and daughter, Karolea.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Arthur Stobart and Beulah Ayers Stobart and his brothers Carol Eugene Stobart and Arthur Allen Stobart. He is survived by his loving wife, Edna Catherine Shuler Stobart of Miami, Fla., his daughter, Karolea Kim Snider and her husband Walter Lee Snider of Miami, Fla., daughter Cheri Kaye Wheeler and her husband Richard Eugene Wheeler of Deltona, Fla., granddaughter Angela Christine Snider Mejia and her husband Mario Mejia of Miami, Fla., grandson Shawn Douglas Wheeler of Orlando, Fla., great granddaughter Alysia Carolyn Rosales of Miami, Fla., and great grandson Mathew Daniel Mejia of Miami, Fla.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to not have a traditional memorial service for the safety of family and friends. A small grave side gathering of family will take place on 2 p.m., Sunday at Letart Falls Cemetery in Meigs County, Ohio, where Eddie will be laid to rest beside his mother and father.

Condolences can be sent to the family at 12773 SW 20th Terrace, Miami, FL 33175.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.