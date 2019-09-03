REEDSVILLE — Eleanor R. Lawson went to be at the feet of her Savior on Sept. 2, 2019.

She was born Aug. 30, 1936, in Pomeroy, Ohio, daughter of the late Stanley and Gertrude (Ruschel) Bass.

Her life was all about the people she loved, the Savior she served, enjoying each moment she could in the bright warm sun.

She will be missed deeply by her family, whom she loved unconditionally, children, Jennie (Tom) Weekley, Glenda Lefebre, Mark Lawson and Pamela Lawson; my Melissa; grandchildren, Thomas (Stephanie) Weekley II, Charles Weekley, Jesse (Tiffany) Weekley, Michael (Amanda) Lefebre, Danielle Lefebre (Paul Williams), Debra Lawson, Jason Lawson, Victoria Lawson, Mark Christopher Lawson, Samuel Fyffe and Kristen Fort; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Kayleigh, Jonathan, Traven, Camron, Tommy III, Andrew, Mason, Cole, Tate, Kaylynn, Katie, Waylon, Charlie, Hayleigh, Jason Jr., and Jimmy; great-great-grandchildren, Kimber and Jonathan Jr.; two sisters, Carolyn Bissell and Jean Young; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Lawson and a grandson, Stanley Jacob Lawson.

Eleanor always brightened up a room with her laughter and loved to tell stories. She was a sweet woman with a loving kind heart.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Heiney Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.

