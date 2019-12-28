MOUNT VERNON — Eletha Jane Kerwood Peffers, 90 of Mount Vernon, formerly of Fredericktown, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family on December 24, 2019. She was born to, Rev. Linson and Emily (Rich) Stebbins in Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania.

Jane was an RN graduating from the Holzer Hospital nursing school in Gallipolis. She enjoyed working in the Maternity Department at Mercy Hospital and worked at Knox Community Hospital from 1967 till retirement in 1992.

She was an active member of the Mulberry Street UMC, serving the Lord and belonging to the women's group know as Christian Activity Times, formally known as (CATS)

Jane is survived by a daughter, Linda Kerwood of Mount Vernon, a son Patrick (Deb) Kerwood of Fredericktown; a daughter in law, Sally Kerwood of Mount Vernon; a brother David Stebbins of Jessup, Georgia; 2 sisters, Margaret (Jerry) Johnson of McConnelsville, OH and Candy Stebbins of Athens; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James E. "Boots" Kerwood; oldest son, T. Michael Kerwood; brother John Stebbins and niece Kathy Stebbins.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Mulberry Street UMC or the .

Family and friends may call on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., at the Lasater Funeral Home with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Graveside services will take place at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens following the funeral.

The arrangements are being handled by the Lasater Funeral Home please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com