POMEROY — Elijah Clay Roush, age 37, of Pomeroy, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2019.

He was born on June 26, 1982, in Athens, Ohio, to Victor and Vickie (DeLong) Roush of Pomeroy.

Elijah attended the Calvary Pilgrim Chapel.

He will be remembered for his one-of-a-kind personality, love of family and friends, willingness to help others, love of hunting and ATV trail riding enthusiasm.

Elijah is survived by his parents, Victor and Vickie Roush of Pomeroy; his brother, Victor and Kerri Roush of Delaware; his sister, Jerry and Mandy Dean of Salisbury, N.C.; his paternal grandmother, Juanita Roush of Rutland; his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ruth Ann DeLong of Pomeroy; his maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Clay of Middleport; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with the Rev. Mark Nix officiating. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider giving to a local charity.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.