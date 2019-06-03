POMEROY — Elizabeth Frances Duffy, 100, of Pomeroy, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a short bout with cancer. Born on January 29, 1919, Elizabeth was the only child of the late Owen and Sophie Ginther Duffy.

Elizabeth has been a life-long resident of Pomeroy, where she graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1936. She was employed from the age of 17 at the Ewing Grocery Store in Pomeroy, where she worked for several years. She later worked over 32 years as an accountant at the Ford Motor Agency in Middleport where she retired at the age of 82.

She was a long time member of the Church of Christ in Pomeroy being baptized at age 16. She was a pianist from the age of 12 and an organist from the age of 16. She taught Sunday School at the Pomeroy Church of Christ from the time she was 16 years old. Elizabeth never missed an opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with all those she came in contact with. She said her biggest accomplishments were taking care of her parents, being a good friend to everyone, and enjoying the talents "the good Lord" had given her.

In Elizabeth's later years, she transferred her membership to the Bradford Church of Christ where she came faithfully until ill health prevented her from attending. Many of her church family enjoyed visiting her in her home. She always gave them a lesson in history, life and the Bible! She never missed a chance to give God the glory, no matter what the circumstance.

Elizabeth leaves behind her beloved cat Annie and a host of friends who will miss her dearly. Relatives on the Duffy side include Tina Duffy Neigler and Patty Duffy Taylor; on the Ginther side, Betty Mohn and Madeline Sharp remain. Special friends include John Burns, Paula and Larry Pickens, and the late Barbara Burns. Her long time friend and care giver was Penny Flora.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Russ Moore and Neil Proudfoot officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations at the Bradford Church of Christ, 38260 Bradbury Road, Pomeroy, OH 45769.