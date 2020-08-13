1/
Elizabeth Huffman
PORTLAND — Elizabeth Rosalyn Huffman, 52, of Portland, passed away on August 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born in September 17, 1967, in Pomeroy, daughter of Jack Duane and Nedra Rosalyn Bowers Cleland.

She attended Meigs High School and Hocking College. She loved gardening, planting, crocheting, reading and writing poems. She loved her family. Her biggest joy was her two daughters and four granddaughters.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Gregory Alan Huffman; two daughters, Jessica Renee Gloyd and Jacklyn Marie Forester; four granddaughters, Jasmine Renee Forester, Tonya Lynn Forester, Callee Marie Milliron, and Elizabeth Marie Forester; stepmother, Alana Tudor; three brothers, Patrick Cleland, Justin Cleland, and John Cleland.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jerry Cleland and Jack D. Cleland, Jr.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Robinson Cemetery in Langsville.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
