CROWN CITY — Ella Mae Cox of Crown City, died on May 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on September 13, 1931 in Bowens Creek, West Virginia to her parents Shellio and Narie Queen Slone. She was the third child of ten children and spent most of her early childhood in Salt Rock, West Virginia. The family later moved to Gallia County. Ella Mae married her sweetheart Ranford "Pete" Cox on December 17, 1947 at the home of and by Rev. Charles W. Lusher in Mercerville, Ohio. They were married for 59 years and were inseparable the last years of his life. Because two people fell in love, Ella Mae and Pete started their family and had six children: Wanda E. Cox and husband Gearld of Gallipolis; Donna J. Waugh and husband Ronnie of Cincinnati; Linda M. Smith and husband Daniel of Milton, Florida; Randy L. Cox and wife Darlene of Gallipolis; Marsha G. Wickline and husband Marvin of Pace, Florida; and Loren D. Cox and wife Jane of Crown City. Soon after came 16 grandchildren: Kim (Rick) Cade, Denise Phillips, Tammie Comer, Carrie Waugh, David (Trish) Wells, Cyndi (Clay) Middleton, Danette Greene, Shawn (Tonya) Cox, Jeremy (Beth) Waugh, Melissa (Roy) Hutchinson, Nathan (Cici) Smith, B.J. (Kate) Cox, T.J. (Heather) Cox, Michele Wickline, Mathew Wickline and Mande (Caleb) Tipton. Ella Mae is also survived by 46 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren and one on the way. Ella Mae was a member of Dickey Chapel Church. She was a telephone operator at Gallipolis Developmental Center from which she retired. Ella Mae was also a member of the Guyan Women's Club of Crown City, Ohio and served on the Gallia County Board of Elections at the voting polls in Harrison Township which she loved. Ella Mae and Pete enjoyed caring for the cattle on their farm, growing flowers, reading, an occasional deer hunt together, and traveling in their RV to local campgrounds. Preceding her in death were her parents, Shellio and Narie Queen Slone; husband, Ranford E. Cox in 2007; great granddaughter, Angel Nicole Cade; and brothers, Jim, Richard, Herb, Shelly Dale, and Bill Slone. Ella Mae is survived by her only sister Pauline Unroe and husband Rex and three brothers Jack Slone and wife Mimi; Ronnie Slone and wife Sheryl; and Ray Slone and wife Sheila. She loved her siblings, and they loved her. They honored her with many visits to the nursing home during her last years here on earth. She is also leaving behind nieces, nephews, and many family and friends. Due to COVID-19 recommendations, there will be a private family service on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Ella Mae's grandsons and great grandsons will be pallbearers. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020.