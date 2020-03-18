ALBANY — On 16 March, 2020, Ellen Kay Smith, 56, of Albany, Ohio, joined her father, Frederick Rudolph Lenzer, and Mother, Mary Agnes Lenzer, in the kingdom of Heaven.

Ellen is survived by husband Dr. Scott E. Smith of Albany, Ohio. She is also survived by son, Joel (Grace) Smith and granddaughter, Leah Smith (Mason, Ohio); son, Benjamin Smith, grandson, Brantley Smith, and granddaughter, Madelyn Smith (Albany, Ohio); son, Jacob Smith (Sydney, Australia). In addition she is survived by two brothers, Mark (Terry) Lenzer, David (Susan) Lenzer, and four sisters, Francis (Paul) Brezinski, Cynthia (William) Trowbridge, Sharon (the late Stanley) Butchar, and Anne Lenzer. She is also survived by in-laws, John (Marlene) Smith; and sister in-law, Stacey (David) Cameron. Finally she is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she adored.

Ellen Smith was a mother to many, there was never a time where someone was not welcome in her home. She fed all well past their stomachs capacity with the best food known to man. Ellen was a devout Catholic and never feared her departure from this life to that of our eternal glory. Often she would say, "I'm ready when He is." You see, Ellen wasn't afraid of death because she knew what was waiting. So, as you read this please remember to smile, to rejoice in our time on Earth, and to love all. All Ellen wanted was peace in humanity. She displayed that everyday. Please remember to celebrate her life, celebrate your families, and celebrate the memories you have of her. May God bless you all!

Calling hours will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, 590 East Main Street Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. You can express your condolences to Dr. Smith and his sons at [email protected], or by signing the register at andersonmcdaniel.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Sacred Heart Church or the Athens Catholic Food Pantry, both at 75 Stewart Street, Athens, Ohio, 45701.