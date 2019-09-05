RAVENSWOOD — Ellingtyn Arlett Crow passed away in her mother's arms on Sept. 2, 2019, at 10:44 p.m. at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va. During her few short hours on earth, she touched many lives and was loved dearly by family and friends.

She is survived by her parents, Jakob and Rashell Crow; big sister, Lauchlyn Crow; grandparents, Shari (Bill) Mullins, Steve Crow, and Teresa Barber and Bill VanCooney; uncles, Drew Crow, Isaac (Haleigh) Crow, Brady Crow, Anthony Barber, Austin VanCooney; great aunt, Bobbi (Craig) Shinn; great grandma, Karen Bobbins; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by Pawpaw, Tom Boso, and Paw, Frank Bobbins.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1-2 p.m. with Reverend Toby Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.