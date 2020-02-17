POMEROY — Eloise Watkins, 83, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1937, in Pomeroy, daughter of the late Calvin and Sarah Smith.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (David) Hudnall, James (Rhonda) Morris, Jason (Susan) Morris; step-son, Roger Watkins Jr.; grandchildren, Lisa (Greg) Cunningham, Jeremy (Tara) Morris, Sheena (Justin) Smith, Kevin (Cindi) Bush, Rachel (Tony) Lee, Tyler (Jourdan) Morris and Sarah Morris; 13 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and nephews, James Smith and Roger Smith Jr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Watkins; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Alberta Smith; and grandson, Lester Bush.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at noon with Rick Ash officiating at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Carleton Cemetery. Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.