GALLIPOLIS — Emma E. Edmunds, 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Holzer Medical Center.

Emma was born on June 22, 1931, in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl E. and Henrietta Geneva Gardner Hayman. She was a 1948 graduate of Gallia Academy High School. Emma retired from the Holzer Medical Center with 30 years of service as a telephone operator; she enjoyed cooking and sewing.

Emma is survived by one son, John (Tammy) Frazier of Gallipolis, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren; one sister, Edith F. Hooper of Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Granville Edmunds in 2000; two sons, Rocky Frazier and William Frazier; two daughters, Nancy Feustel and Marcia Marsh; two sisters, Ella Stewart and Bessie Saxton; and by one brother, Early E. Hayman.

The funeral services for Emma will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley Officiating. Entombment will follow in the Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Friends may call from noon until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

