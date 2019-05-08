POMEROY — Emma Jane Walton of Pomeroy, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. She was born on July 21, 1926, to the late Oscar and Ruth (Rose) Poetker. Mrs. Walton was a member of the New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, The Monday Afternoon Bridge Club, a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Jackson, Ohio and she retired after 26 years of service as the Treasurer of Pomeroy.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Geri) Walton; grandson, Sean Walton; brothers, Ralph Poetker and David (Rena) Poetker; brother-in-law, Donald (Peggy) Walton; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kermit, who passed in 1988, and two brothers, Walter and Merle Poetker.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastors Walt Goble and Brenda Barnhart officiating. Entombment will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Walton's name to a charity of your choice.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.