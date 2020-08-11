Ernest Rood

REEDSVILLE — Ernest J. Rood, 84, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Overbrook Rehab Center in Middleport, Ohio.

He was born April 8, 1936, in Reedsville, Ohio, son of the late Herbert and Stella Randolph Rood.

Ernest is survived by a sister, Dorothy Snyder and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Virginia Rood, Evalena Pickens, Shirley Rood, Marie Bogard and Gladys Shannan and five brothers, Herbert, John, Albert, Harding and Everett Rood.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Eden Cemetery in Reedsville, Ohio.

There will be no visitation.