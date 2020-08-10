Ernest Whitehead

REEDSVILLE — Ernest (Ernie) Whitehead, son of the late William and Emma Whitehead, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020. Ernie was born on Nov. 19, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and spent most of his life in Reedsville, Ohio. Most recently, Ernie resided with his daughters Jane and Juli at their homes in Canton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Maxine; brother, William; grandson, Joshua; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Upon graduating from Parkersburg High School, Ernie served as a Marine in the Korean War. After his military service, he became a registered gemologist and owner of J. Wetherell and Son Jewelers in Parkersburg for over 50 years. When working, he was tirelessly committed to serving and bringing joy into the lives of his many loyal customers. Together, he and Maxine created a beautiful, loving home and became esteemed members of the Reedsville community. He was a very active member of the Reedsville Church of Christ, Eastern Board of Education, Parkersburg Kiwanis Club and Community Builders Club. When not spending time with family and friends, Ernie enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles and playing golf with his golfing buddies.

Ernie is survived by his daughters, Jean Frydman, Jane Meyer, Juli (Walt) Hensch; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ernie's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Reedsville Cemetery before burial.

We do not want to grieve, but instead remember Ernie as a fun-loving, easy-going, patient man who will remain in our hearts forever.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.