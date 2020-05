Or Copy this URL to Share

ALBANY — Eulah M. Mays, 85, of Albany, formerly of Mason County, W.Va., died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at O'Bleness Hospital from natural causes. A private memorial service will be held for her family at a later date. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



