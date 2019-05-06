Evamae Phillips

SYRACUSE — Evamae Phillips, 84, of Syracuse, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

Born May 22, 1934, in Syracuse, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George Walter and Emma Louise Capehart Cook. Evamae was a member of the Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by one sister, Della Miller and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra Phillips in 2016; four brothers, Harold, Cecil, Charles "Bernard" and Raymond and four sisters, Marie, Maycle, Edna and Florence.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Meigs Memory Gardens with David Russell officiating. Visitation will be from noon till the time of the service at the cemetery. Arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at ewingfuneralhome.net.
