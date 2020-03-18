REEDSVILLE — Evelyn L. Barringer, 84, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, W.Va.

She was born June 13, 1935, in Parkersburg, W.Va., daughter of the late Oley and Ollie Maddox Wilson.

Evelyn is survived by a son, Robert Richardson; daughter, Deborah Spurlock; four grandchildren, April Ross, Amy Branch, Chastidy Murphy and Dustin Millhone; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Barringer; grandson, Nathan Murphy; two brothers and six sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020, at White Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Weatherby Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

