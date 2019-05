POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Evelyn M. Keefer, 93, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Point Pleasant.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Jim Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.