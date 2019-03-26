ANTIOCH, Tenn. — Exa Mae Christian, age 99, of Antioch, Tennessee, and a former resident of Wellston, Harrisonville, Middleport, Rutland and Racine, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Nashville Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville, Tenn. She was born April 3, 1919, in Meigs County, Ohio, to the late Joseph Harmon and Lois Ethel Bowen Harmon.

Exa Mae was a farmer's wife and homemaker. She was known to many for her walks in the neighborhood; she would walk three miles in the morning and three miles in the evening for a total of a six mile walk every day. Exa Mae was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Middleport and a former member of the E.U.B. Church in Wellston. She was also very active with the Pagetown Senior Citizens group.

She is survived by her daughters, Lois Christian of Antioch, Tennessee, Linda Harmon (James) of Rutland, and Millie Christian of Middleport; son-in-law, Robert Snowden of Rutland; grandchildren, Christine Roush (Craig), Meron Shoptaw, Rebecca Snowden, Melissa Chapin, and John Harmon; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Exa Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Louie Millard Christian; daughter, Rosalie Snowden; grandson, Devin Christian Hamilton; and brothers, Woodrow, Hal, Aldo, and Max Harmon.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston with Pastor Bert Christian and Pastor Paula Christian officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.