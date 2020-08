GROVE CITY — Frances Beller Groves, 77, of Grove City, formerly of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Monday, August 10, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

A graveside service and burial will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant with date and time to be announced. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.