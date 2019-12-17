MIDDLEPORT — Frances Whittington, 74, of Middleport, passed away, at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Born Aug. 29, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Randolph and Georgia Ruth Long Fraley, Sr. She was a cook at the Overbrook Center in Middleport, and also a caregiver.

She is survived by her children, Leslie (Blendia) Whittington, Jr., of Middleport, Jeffery Whittington, of Middleport, Lisa Klein, of Syracuse, and Teresa (Jay Matthews) Whittington, of Cheshire; 12 grandchildren, Timothy Klein, Jr., Lisa Klein, Travis Klein, Leslie Klein, Blake Klein, Marshal Klein, Preston Cook, Bricyan Cook, Nathaniel Cook, Natasha Cook, Charles Cook, and Sheyane Matthews; 33 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Erickson, of Claymont, Del.; special friends, Terry Coovert, and Patty from Delaware; caregiver, Becky Smith; a special niece, Kimmy Kay; and numerous additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her grandchildren, Jacob Klein, Ryan Lemley, and Brian Lemley; great-grandchildren, Jasmine Klein, and Michael Nance; and a brother, Randolph Fraley, Jr.

A memorial graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2020 in the Meigs Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home of Pomeroy is entrusted with the arrangements.