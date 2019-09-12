POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Frank Henry Beckner, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.
A funeral service will be will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant with military graveside rites given by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post No.23 of Point Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.