Frank Beckner

Service Information
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-4384
Obituary
Send Flowers

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Frank Henry Beckner, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

A funeral service will be will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant with military graveside rites given by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post No.23 of Point Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.