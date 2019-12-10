Franklin Jones

Service Information
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH
45723
(740)-667-3110
Obituary
REEDSVILLE — Franklin Dean Jones of Reedsville, Ohio, passed away quietly Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Charleston, W.Va., son of the late Benjamin and Thelma (Hall) Jones.

Frank served in the United States Air Force and is a Vietnam Veteran. He was a Riverboat Captain of 20 years, he enjoyed being out on the water and fishing.

A lay leader, Frank loved being a member of Reedsville United Methodist Church. Frank loved making sets for Vacation Bible School, playing various VBS characters and playing Santa Claus.

Frank loved having his family around him. He loved and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane Jones; four children, Jeff (Linda) Jones, Joy Ann (Joe) Buskirk, Mark (Elizabeth) Jones, Mike (Johnna) Jones; eight grandchildren, Bradley, Taylor, Franklin, Christopher, Alan, Melinda, Ashley, Cody and Casey; and eight great-grandchildren, Coen, Eli, Claudia, Bonnie Jean, Avaeh Mae, Naomi, Cora Lee and James.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Parkersburg, W.Va., with Pastor John Frank officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted.

Visitation will be held Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Published in The Daily Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
