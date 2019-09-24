POMEROY — Franklin J. King, 90, of Pomeroy, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 23, 1929, in Harrisonville, to the late Park Edward and Francis Elizabeth Ellis King. He retired from Kinneer Doors as a machinist and foreman. He attended the Wesleyan Bible Holiness Church, Middleport. Frank was an Army veteran of WW II.

Frank is survived by his brother Ed (Sue) King; four sons, William (Brenda) King, Frank (Althea) King, Rodney (Misty) King and Vincent (Rose) King. He has 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and several friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Luella King; step-son, Roger Quillen; granddaughter, Crystal King; brothers, Charles, Walt, Jack and Bill King; and most of his friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at noon at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, with Henry Eblin officiating. Burial will follow at Wells Cemetery, Harrisonville. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday.

