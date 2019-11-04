DAYTON — Freddie Aleshire, 69 of Dayton was born August 20, 1950 in Lundale, Logan County West Virginia. Son of the elate Freeman and Fannie Evans Aleshire. He departed this life on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Maria Joseph Nursing Home in Dayton.

Freddie was a graduate of Meigs High School in Pomeroy and lived with his parents most of his young adult years. Later he lived with his brother Richard and his sister Diana and then his with other sister, Janet.

Freddie was always listening to music. His favorite was "Country Roads" by John Denver. His sister Janet took him to Church, to ballgames, out to eat and shared her grandkids with him. He loved to watch ballgames. He loved all the Ohio teams, especially Ohio State. He also loved to watch the American Idol.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his two older brothers, Ron and Richard Aleshire.

He is survived by his four sisters, Patty (Bill) Abbott, Sissonville, West Virginia, Janet Johnson, Dayton, Sandy (Andy) Wilson, Greenville and Diana Aleshire of Dayton and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy with Pastor Randy Smith of the Trinity Congregational Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocksprings Cemetery, where Freddie will be buried next to his mom and dad. Visitation will be held one our prior to the service.

Family and friends will serve as the pallbearers

Till we meet again, dear brother! You will be missed by all.