SENECA, S.C. — Garland F. Folden (aka Fred) died on June 15, 2020 in Seneca, South Carolina, where the family had recently moved. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his wife, Joan of 67 years, two daughters: Carol Taylor (Howard) and Karen Balcerzak (Bob), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He was the son of Forest and Millie Folden, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin and Wayne. Garland was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Gallipolis, Ohio, a member of the Gallipolis Elks Club for 62 years and a former member of Gallipolis Golf Club.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 - 1954 during which time he proudly served in the Korean War. He was employed at Ohio Valley Electric Corporation where he was a safety supervisor. He retired in 1987 and enjoyed for many years the time spent gardening, golfing and traveling.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.