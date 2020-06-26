Garland F. (Fred) Folden
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Garland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SENECA, S.C. — Garland F. Folden (aka Fred) died on June 15, 2020 in Seneca, South Carolina, where the family had recently moved. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his wife, Joan of 67 years, two daughters: Carol Taylor (Howard) and Karen Balcerzak (Bob), four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He was the son of Forest and Millie Folden, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin and Wayne. Garland was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Gallipolis, Ohio, a member of the Gallipolis Elks Club for 62 years and a former member of Gallipolis Golf Club.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 - 1954 during which time he proudly served in the Korean War. He was employed at Ohio Valley Electric Corporation where he was a safety supervisor. He retired in 1987 and enjoyed for many years the time spent gardening, golfing and traveling.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved