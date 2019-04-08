RUTLAND — Garry L. (Buz) Cremeans, 71, of Rutland, Ohio, went to be with his Lord, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Overbrook Center, Middleport, Ohio.

Born Dec. 30, 1947, at Mason, W.Va., to the late June Comadore and Iva Stewart Cremeans. Buz was a finisher at French City Mobile Homes, Gallipolis, Ohio, an Army veteran of Veitnam, and graduate of Rutland High School, class of 1967.

Survivors are Mariann Hendricks, significant other; two sons, Garry Shawn Cremeans and Charles Jorgenson; five sisters, Zelma Kaylor, Alice Kennedy, Joan Smith, Leoma Woulett and Karen Gilkey; a grandchild; special niece, Brigett Targosz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides Buz's parents he was preceded by sisters, Glenna Fetty and Phyllis Spangler; brothers Victor, Roy, JJ and Jim Cremeans; and nephews David Spangler and Bill Kennedy.

Services are Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, Ohio, with Dr. James Acree, Sr. officiating. Family will receive friends from noon until time of services at the funeral home Thursday. Burial will be at a later date at Miles Cemetery, Rutland, Ohio.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Overbrook Center, Middleport, Ohio, and special care givers Suzanna Ewing, Bridgett Nance, Jessica Barnett and Amanda Ellis. Online condolences may be sent at birchfieldfuneralhome.com.