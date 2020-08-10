1/1
Gavin Frietze-Phalen
CHESTER — Gavin G. Frietze-Phalen, 15, of Mesilla, New Mexico, passed away suddenly at his home Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

He was born Aug. 4, 2004, in Athens, Ohio. He is the son of Jason A. Phalen of Chester, Ohio and Jill Frietze of Mesilla, NM. He attended Eastern Elementary for several years. Gavin loved motorcycles, skateboards and bikes.

In addition to his parents, Gavin is survived by his sister, Arcadia Rodriguez; brothers, Stephen and Ryan Rodriguez; paternal grandmother, Pearl Phalen; aunts, Delice Phalen-Clonch, Karen Phalen-Gibbs, and Nancy Phalen; as well as several cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Andrew "Andy" Phalen; aunt, Gina Phalen-Phillips; cousin, Dakota Phalen; and uncles, Ralph Gibbs and Rodney Clonch.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2020, at 37207 New Hope Road, Long Bottom, Ohio 45743. There wil be signs at the end of New Hope Road in Chester.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
