WALNUT COVE — Gene A. Davis, 64, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 12,2019, at his home in Walnut Cove, North Carolina.

Gene was born March 25, 1955, in Pomeroy, Ohio, to David and Shelby (Folmer) Davis. Gene retired from Harris Teeter.

Gene was proceeded in death by his father, David A Davis; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Gene is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Davis; mother, Shelby (Folmer) Davis; brother, Russell (Rosemary) Davis; four children, Bridget (Eric) Kelly, Jacob Davis, Nicole (Terry) Smith, Kara Davis; 13 grandchildren, Sophia (Danny) Webber, Cameron & Wesley Snider, Lily & Damian Kelly, Landon, Natalie & Lauren Davis, Preston & Alexis Ervin, Hunter & Mackenzie Smith, Hayden Davis; his loving perspective, Skappy and Lady; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be no funeral services per his request.