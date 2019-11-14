ST. PARIS, Ohio — George Stanley Corbin, 76, St. Paris, Ohio, died November 12, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, Ohio.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Vernon Funeral Home in Urbana, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 18, 2019 at The Lighthouse Tabernacle at 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Lunch will be provided at the close of service. Following lunch family and friends will be leaving the church for the procession to New Carlisle Cemetery in New Carlisle, Ohio.