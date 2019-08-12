LONG BOTTOM — George Foster Morrison, Sr., 79, of Long Bottom, Ohio (Chester Township), passed away at Belpre Landing Rehabilitation in Belpre, Ohio, following complications from a recent lawn mower accident injury with his daughter Rita and friend Roger Gaul by his side.

He was born on Nov. 27, 1939, son of the late Charles and Margaret (Lindsey) Morrison in Ashtabula, Ohio. He was a graduate of Chester High School and worked construction throughout his life beginning with Karr Construction in the 1960s. In the years to follow, he traveled the country as a Construction Superintendent building cooling towers for Research-Cottrell. After traveling, he returned to the area working for Wesam Construction and Kinsale Corporation. After retiring, he would tap the maple trees in the winter on the family farm and make maple syrup the old-fashioned way under the label of George's Sugar Shack. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing. He remained active in several local organizations as a member of the Chester Alumni Association as Treasurer, Meigs County IKES, Trustee for the Chester Shade Historical Association and over 46 years as a Master Mason in the Shade River Masonic Lodge 453 as well as being a Honorary Member of Middleport 363, Pomeroy-Racine 164, Harrisonville 411 and Siloam 456.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Foster Morrison; son, Terry Lee Morrison; and wife, Lois Margaret (Root) Morrison.

George is survived by his sons, George Morrison, Jr. and Brian (Paula) Morrison; daughter, Rita Morrison; grandchildren, Megan Morrison, Britney (Sam Rucker) Morrison and Paul Morrison; great-grandchild Makenna Rucker; longtime special friends, Larry and Judy Well; and the family dogs who were his faithful companions, Nikki and Barney. Special thanks to the staff of Belpre Landing for their extraordinary care in his final days.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7:45 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Chester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Chester Shade Historical Association, 46454 State Route 248 P.O. Box 44, Chester, OH 45720, www.chestercourthouse.com.