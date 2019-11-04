HARTFORD — George Clayton Oldaker, of Hartford, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 4, 1958 in Mason, West Virginia, a son to the late Otho Oldaker and Alice Fields.

Clayton was a truck driver for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Oldaker; beloved step-mom Jewell Derrick; son, Joshua (Mariah) Oldaker; brother, Charles (Martha) Oldaker; sister, Marie (Harry) Pettit; half sisters, Doreen Fields, Lisa Bable, and Sue Bryant; half brothers, Andrew fields and Frank Love.

He is preceded in death by his father Otho Oldaker and sister Patty Powell.

A graveside service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

