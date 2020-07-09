1/1
Gerald Burke
REEDSVILLE — Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Burke, 70, of Reedsville, Ohio, passed peacefully on July 7, 2020, at OSU Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

He was born March 15, 1950, in Athens, Ohio. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce; his children, Lisa (Kevin) Lute, Parkersburg, Tricia (Greg) Carpenter, Gastonia, N.C., Sherry (Larry) Lester, Plain City, Greg (Rachel) Burke, Coolville; Four grandchildren were his pride and joy. His hunting buddy, Austin (Nicole) Lute, "Papaw's Girls", Brylee Carpenter, Brielle and Kyndall Lester; one special great-grandson, Remington Lute, his little "Rem-Rod"; a sister, Joyce Schultheiss, Logan; two brothers, Robert (Gay Ann) Burke, Coolville, Ken Burke, Henderson, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Virginia Burke; a sister, Jeannie Burke; in-laws, Warren and Charlotte VanMeter; a special son-in-law and friend, Todd Hawley; two infant grandchildren, Chelsea and Zachary Lute.

Jerry attended Gospel Baptist Church in Torch. He worked at Thermoform Plastics/Wilbert Funeral Services for 39 years, where he made many lifelong friends. He served his community as Orange Township Trustee for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Nascar, OSU and Bengals football. He cherished his family and mastered his role of husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, protector and friend to so many. He never met a stranger.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, Ohio, with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

