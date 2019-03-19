NEWARK — Gerry Jon Hupp, 79, of Newark, Ohio, died Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 28, 1940 to the late Harry and Sarah Hughes Hupp.

He was a graduate of Fort Frye High School in 1958. He served four years in the Marines, discharged as a Lance Corporal. He attended boot camp at Paris Island, S.C., school at Camp Lejeune, N.C. and stationed at Naval Station Key West, Fla. Gerry retired after 30 years from DuPont, Washington Works, and was a member of the Meat Cutting Union at Kroger in Belpre for years. During his life he was a professional hill climber attaining 9th overall twice in the U.S. and once in Canada. He was an active member at his church, Family of Faith Community Church, Newark, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Strahler Hupp, whom he married Nov. 4, 2017; three children, Victor Scott Hupp of San Diego, Ca., Alicia Ownes (Phil) of Aiken, S.C. and Jonathan Hupp (Jenni-Lyn) of Marietta; two step children, Michael Scott Grueser of Mason, W.Va. and Kevin Grueser (Mandie) of Tuppers Plains, Ohio; two sisters, April Wagner (Paul) of Beverly, Ohio and Sheila Drayer of Grove City, Ohio, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Gerry was preceded in death by siblings, Myrtle Lee Hupp; his twin, Jerry Don Hupp and Gene A. Hupp, Master Sergeant, retired USMC.

Military services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery conducted by the Lowell American Legion. The family will greet friends at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorial donations can be made to Marietta Community Foundation/Gold Star Park.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Family of Faith Community Church, 975 Mt. Vernon Rd, Newark, Ohio.

