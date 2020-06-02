Gertrude Leport
HENDERSON — Gertrude Augusta Leport, 90, of Henderson, W.Va., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at home surrounded by family. A graveside service and burial will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Pastor Mel Mock officiating. Public visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Thursday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed.

