Ginger Cummings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ginger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LONG BOTTOM — Ginger Marie Cummings, 50, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Holzer-Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy, Ohio.

She was born March 21, 1970, in Parkersburg, W.Va., daughter of Mishia Sue Rager Hayman and the late Guy Thomas Hayman. Ginger deeply loved her grandchildren. She also loved gardening, antique furniture, animals, feeding birds and vintage gowns. Ginger was a 1988 graduate of Eastern High School and a mail carrier for the Middleport Post Office.

In addition to her mother, Sue Hayman, she is survived by her husband, Matt Cummings; a daughter, Lauren (Garrett Underwood) Cummings; twin grandsons, Jacoby and Creed; two bonus grandchildren, Carter and Blaire; three nephews, Tyler, Brick and Ethan; a niece, Santana; and two sisters, Paige and Greg Winebrenner and Beth Murphy.

In addition to her father, Tom Hayman, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Derik.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved