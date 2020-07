Or Copy this URL to Share

CHAPIN, S.C. — Gladys Ruth Flowers, 84, Chapin, South Carolina, formerly of Perry Township in Gallia County, died early Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.



