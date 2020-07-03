Gladys Flowers

CHAPIN, South Carolina — Gladys Ruth Flowers, 84, of Chapin, South Carolina, and formerly of Patriot, passed away, at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her residence. Born December 25, 1935 in Mount Carbon, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Clear Jesse and Virginia Mae Lively Toney. She was a retired Therapeutic Developmental Worker for G.D.C. She attended the Nebo Church.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Angie (Nathan) Nottingham, of Chapin, South Carolina. Great-grandchildren, Blake, Landon, Braylon, and Kinsley Nottingham, and a sister, Doris Jean (Emerson) Davis, of Huntington, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband whom she married on April 12, 1954 in Huntington, West Virginia and preceded her on June 2, 2005, Ray "Sonny" Flowers, her two sons, John Allen Flowers, and William Ray Flowers.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis with Rev. Phillip Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Rio Grande. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.