POMEROY — Gladys Ellen Johnson, 80, of Pomeroy, passed away, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her residence. Born Feb. 4, 1940, in Ross County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Evelyn Sigler Might, who survives in Middleport. She was a homemaker and attended the Middleport Church of Christ. She was a former volunteer for the Stars Grandparent Program in Meigs and Mason Counties. She was a member of the United Way and a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Simon Johnson, whom she married on April 26, 1958 in Middleport; children, Mary (Jim) Perdue, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Robert (Sandy) Johnson, of Peebles, Ohio, Peggy (Tony Carnahan) Yost, of Racine, Sharon (Charlie) Keeder, of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Andrea (Bill) Doerfer, of Pomeroy. Eight grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, one step-great-granddaughter, a brother, Clarence (Jessie) Might, of Middleport, a sister, Joyce McDaniel Gleason, of West Columbia, W.Va., and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Donald Yost, Jr., and Brandon Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Rev. Al Hartson will officiate, and interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and the Ohio Mandate of wearing facial coverings.