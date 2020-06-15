Gladys Martin

GALLIPOLIS — Gladys Irene Martin, 90, of Gallipolis, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was born March 13, 1930, in Clay Township, Gallia County, to the late Calvin "Shorty" Caldwell and Florence Hayner Caldwell. Irene had various jobs outside the home for thirty years, but the things that interested her most were her family, sewing, needlework, gardening, and her passion and love for flowers.

Irene married Okey Martin on April 9, 1948; he preceded her in death on July 26, 2018, after seventy years of marriage. To this union, eight children were born: five sons, Okey Eugene (deceased), Dean (Kathy) Martin, Dallas (Mary Ann) Martin, Rick (Molly) Martin all of Gallipolis, and Donald (Robin) Martin of Kerr; three daughters, Darlene (Randy) Cox, Diana (Gary) Johnson, and Delorse Martin all of Gallipolis.

In addition to her mother and father, Irene was preceded in death by one son, Okey Eugene Martin on Dec. 1, 1951; seven sisters, Francis Hayden, Maxine Jones, Janet Cox, Ann McClain, Pauline Taylor, Jewel Caldwell, and Marie Spires; six brothers, Calvin Jr. Caldwell, Robert "Bob" Caldwell, Marlin Caldwell, Earl Caldwell, Ferrell Caldwell, and Leroy Caldwell; a granddaughter, Judy Lee Johnson; and two daughters-in-law, Linda Martin and Sharon Martin.

Irene is survived by several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; one sister, Brenda (Arnold) Jackson of Bidwell; two brothers, Charles (Ruby) Caldwell and Frank (Wilma) Caldwell of Bidwell; and a special sister-in-law, Opal Caldwell of Bidwell.

The funeral service for Irene will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Morgan McKinniss officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.