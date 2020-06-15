Gladys Price

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Gladys Geraldine Price, 84, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.
A graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, W.Va., with Rev. Tom Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented time, social distancing and face mask are recommended.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.