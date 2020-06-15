Gladys Price

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Gladys Geraldine Price, 84, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

A graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, W.Va., with Rev. Tom Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented time, social distancing and face mask are recommended.