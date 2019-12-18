GUYSVILLE — Glen L. Randolph, 83, of Bucks Lake Road, passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2019, at Wexner Medical Center after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family when he passed.

Born Jan. 27, 1936, in Sumner, Ohio, he is the son of the late Linder Randolph and Lillie Mae Pullins Randolph. He attended Shade High School and served in the United States Army. He then went on to work as a foreman with PDK Construction-formerly Ben Tom Corporation for 44 years.

Glen was a devoted husband, beloved father and cherished grandfather. He could usually be found outside walking for miles, fishing or working on something around the home. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, remaining ever faithful to the Fords.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sylvia of Guysville; daughter, Glenda (Mark) Frost of Albany; granddaughter, Hallie (Zachary) Wood of Pomeroy; and grandson, Greg (Emily) Frost of Cambridge. Also surviving are two sisters, Addie Mae Hudnall of Albany and Sharon Wright of Findlay; two brothers, Marvin (Earlene) Randolph of Tampa, Fla. and Don Randolph of Cincinnati; sisters-in-law, Joan Hart of Athens and Ann McLean of Nelsonville; brothers-in-law, Leonard (Esther) McClain of Millfield; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Althea Romine, and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to services. Burial will be in the Garden Cemetery, with military graveside services by Albany V.F.W. Post 9893 and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion.

You may sign his guest book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.