Gloria Herdman

POMEROY — Gloria Kathleen Herdman, 69, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020. She was born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Pomeroy daughter of the late Walter and Betty Wilson.

She is survived by her children, Eric Wilson, R.J. (Rachel) Reynolds and Jason Reynolds; grandchildren, Isabelle Reynolds, Jason Reynolds, Jesse Reynolds, Shauna Reynolds and Emily Martin; great grandchild, Tori Reynolds; siblings, Rhonda Fetty, Donna Crump and Thomas (Sheryl) Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Reynolds.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at noon at Meigs Memory Gardens.