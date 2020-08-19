1/
Gloria Herdman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POMEROY — Gloria Kathleen Herdman, 69, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020. She was born on Jan. 17, 1951, in Pomeroy daughter of the late Walter and Betty Wilson.

She is survived by her children, Eric Wilson, R.J. (Rachel) Reynolds and Jason Reynolds; grandchildren, Isabelle Reynolds, Jason Reynolds, Jesse Reynolds, Shauna Reynolds and Emily Martin; great grandchild, Tori Reynolds; siblings, Rhonda Fetty, Donna Crump and Thomas (Sheryl) Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Reynolds.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at noon at Meigs Memory Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved