Gordon Kemper

MIDDLEPORT — Gordon W. Kemper, 89, of Middleport, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Middleport, surrounded by his family.

Born on January 6, 1931, in Gallia County, Ohio, Gordon was the son of the late George and Ethel Josephine Haner Kemper, Sr. On July 17, 1948, Gordon married Betty Chandler Kemper, who survives him in Middleport; they would have celebrated their 72nd Anniversary in July. Gordon retired from the City of Gallipolis Waste Water Treatment Plant. He was a United States Army veteran, who served during the Korean War. Gordon was a member of the VFW Post 4464 and the American Legion Post 27. He loved spending time with family.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Betty Kemper of Middleport; daughter, Kolleta (Rich) Fridley of Middleport; granddaughters, Megan (Aaron) Ihle of Rutland, Ohio and Courtney (Phillip) Morehead of Westerville, Ohio; great grandson, Creek Ihle; sister, Mary Jo Chandler of Gallipolis; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond Kemper, Charles Mills Kemper, Thomas Kemper, Cal Roan Kemper, John Kemper, and George Kemper and special friend and army buddy, Herb Jones.

The funeral service for Gordon will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. Friends may call prior to the funeral from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines. Burial will be later in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Rittinger and Dr. Efaw of Holzer Health System for taking excellent care of Gordon.

