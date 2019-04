POMEROY — Gracilynn Sue McKnight died on April 7, 2019. Born February 23, 2019, she was the daughter of Chelsey Cheyanne Arms and Andrew Scott McKnight.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the services on Friday.